Daugherty takes plea deal in child death case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just last week, Tiffany Daugherty faced a maximum 67 years in prison. She also was set to argue why her trial should be moved out of Vigo County. That hearing was set for Friday. One day prior, however, Daugherty and the prosecutor's office struck a deal to a plea agreement.

Daugherty admits to neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide in connection to the death of her 5 year old daughter. In exchange for her plea, she'll receive a sentence of 21 years. At least 10 of those years must be served in prison or work release. She comes back to court in July, when a judge will review the plea agreement.

Meanwhile, her co-defendant, Brian Moseman, the child's father, had his case set for trial in August.