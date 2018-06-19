TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just last week, Tiffany Daugherty faced a maximum 67 years in prison. She also was set to argue why her trial should be moved out of Vigo County. That hearing was set for Friday. One day prior, however, Daugherty and the prosecutor's office struck a deal to a plea agreement.
Daugherty admits to neglect of a dependent and reckless homicide in connection to the death of her 5 year old daughter. In exchange for her plea, she'll receive a sentence of 21 years. At least 10 of those years must be served in prison or work release. She comes back to court in July, when a judge will review the plea agreement.
Meanwhile, her co-defendant, Brian Moseman, the child's father, had his case set for trial in August.
Related Content
- Daugherty takes plea deal in child death case
- Greene County man enters plea deal in child molesting case
- Chicago man takes plea in Terre Haute attempted murder case
- ISP Gun Report Prompts Plea Deal in Murder Deal
- Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea
- Plea agreement accepted by judge in Ethan Lee case
- Indiana doctor reaches plea agreement in 'pill mill' case
- Court of Appeals takes Fennell Case
- Jury has been seated for Terre Haute child molesting case
- Jury hears opening arguments in child molesting case