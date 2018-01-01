Dates scheduled for RJS to tour the Vigo County Jail for assessment

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Requests are in to the Vigo County Jail so meetings and touring of the facility can begin Monday and Tuesday of next week.

At Tuesday morning's commissioners meeting they looked over requests before the company arrives into town.

We've reported that the County Commissioners approved a contract for RJS Justice Services. That company plans to speak with the Vigo County Sheriff, jail administration and several city leaders.

This company expects the study to take between six and eight months. The projected cost is $95,000.