Danville girl collects over 11,000 toys for Riley patients in time for Christmas

An 11-year-old girl is giving back to the hospital that saved her life.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 8:26 AM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 8:26 AM
Posted By: OLIVIA MCCLELLAN- DIGITAL REPORTER

DANVILLE, Ind. (WTTV) – An 11-year-old girl is giving back to the hospital that saved her life, our CBS affiliate in Indianapolis reports

Gracie Bennett collected more than 11,000 toys for Riley Children’s Hospital.

The Danville native has been in and out of Riley since she was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just three years old.

In Kindergarten, Bennett asked her principal to help with a toy drive for kids at the hospital.

She’s been doing it every year since.

“Riley has done so much for me and I kind of wanted to see what the kids would be like at Riley whenever somebody gave back,” said Bennett.

This year, she had a 5,000 toy goal but she ended up collecting 11,295.

She collected more than 6,000 toys herself and Kohl’s donated another 5,000.

She also received $1,800 in gift card donations.

Bennett recently had an MRI is all clear of any brain abnormalities.

She says she’s going to continue to hold the drive as long as she is able.

“The kids that can't go home during Christmas, they know that there is a friend that has gone through the same thing,” said Bennett. “Now they have a friend in the hospital that knows what to do.”

