Danny Tanoos wraps up his last day as superintendent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 38-years-ago, Dr. Danny Tanoos started his teaching career.

Thursday marked his last day on the job.

He has spent the last 20-years as the superintendent of Vigo County Schools.

Tanoos spent part of his last day on the job introducing the man likely to be his successor, Dr. Robert Haworth.

Tanoos told us he met Haworth for the first time last week, but can already tell they have a lot in common.

He spent part of his day seeing students he's mentored over the years.

He reflected on things on things you don't normally hear a superintendent talk about.

He's been to student's weddings, funerals, and even visited many former students in jail.

Tanoos told us every decision he's made as superintendent focused on what was best for students.

"In my career, students have always been number one...and that's beside everything else. Buildings and all those other types of things, athletics. Those things are important, but nothing is more important than the student in the classroom and their well being," Tanoos said.

Tanoos will still be around the central office for the rest of the year.

He will help Dr. Haworth with the transition process.

He will also oversee the school resource officers.

Once Tanoos is retired, he said he may look into doing something else.

What is that something else? He's not sure yet.