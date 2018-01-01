Dangerous weather impacts crime on New Year's

wx_icon Terre Haute -7°

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 8:09 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights for police because of a potential spike in crime.

News 10 reached out to all counties in the Wabash Valley and authorities say this is one of the quietest New Year’s they’ve seen in years.

For Lieutenant Terry John, he says this is the slowest New Year’s shifts he’s experienced in his 24 years of service.

“I'm thinking Mother Nature helped us out and kept everyone inside," said John.

Terre Haute Police say they had zero drinking and driving incidents, which is unusual.

Also, they say they normally they receive around 30 phone calls reporting gunshots fired around midnight on New Year’s Eve. This year, they only received four.

Several other police departments in the Wabash Valley credit the dangerous, cold weather for decreasing crime this year.

