Dangerous problem, the homeless face the Midwest heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Most of us have been trying to beat the heat. But, for those who don't have a roof over their heads, staying cool isn't the easiest task.

Scroll for more content...

On the streets of Terre Haute, the sun beats down. Overbearing temperatures led a man who wants to remain anonymous to the Infinity House in Terre Haute.

"Dear lord," he said. "It is just intense and just crazy. I think, 'I got to find shade."

With no roof over his head, he says finding a place to cool down comes with challenges.

"I carry a couple huge bottles of water," he said. For the past 11 years, water, food, and shelter have been daily missions for him every day.

Kelli Fuller, an outreach worker for the Hamilton Center, says it is the summer months where they see an influx in need. She works one on one with the homeless.

"I try to connect them to resources while they are out on the streets," Fuller said.

Lately, Fuller says her job has been to make sure Terre Haute's homeless population doesn't suffer with 90 degree temperatures.

"There is no place for them to go," she said. Fuller drives around different areas to make sure people have food, water, and are provided with resources.

Over the span of four years, she says she has been in contact with more than 300 people. She tries to give individuals a place to cool down, even just for a few hours.

The Infinity House is helps those suffering from mental illness. They offer educational classes and offer resources to get individuals back on their feet.

To learn more about the Infinity House, click here. And, to learn more about the Hamilton Center, click here.