Dangerous chemical expected in more than half of homes

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Homeowners could have an unwelcome guest in their house right now.

Its name is radon, which is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas.

It can seep into your home through cracks in the floors or walls. It often goes unnoticed, which can become deadly.

According to the EPA, radon is the second leading cause for lung cancer. It’s responsible for 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

The gas breaks down into lead and other harmful chemicals. Those chemicals then get into your air and water.

Thankfully, there's a solution. Homeowners often call Rick Louderback who tests for radon. He uses a specific radon detection device to test the levels.

He says the EPA allows a level of 4pCi/L (picocurie per liter) of radon in your home before action needs to be addressed. There is no safe amount of radon.

A radon testing kit can also be purchased at most home or hardware stores. If high levels of radon are detected, licensed contractors can install mitigation systems to eliminate the problem and protect you and your family.

“The mitigation systems, if they're installed right, will work. They'll take it out and make the house safe. And it's a relatively inexpensive thing to do,” said Rick Louderback.

Louderback says a system can range from $800 to $1,500 normally.

To find testing kits and licensed professionals, click here.