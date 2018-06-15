Clear
Dance Ordinance upheld: Judge finds party in violation of city law

A judge has made a ruling in a case that sparked controversy about a so-called dance ordinance.

Jun. 15, 2018
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has made a ruling in a case that sparked controversy about a so-called dance ordinance.

The judge found Kemi Williams in violation of city code.

We've introduced you to her husband, Tommy Williams.

He raised concerns that the ticket was unfair.

Tommy Williams said they were hosting his birthday party when an officer cited his wife.

Officers said Willams opened the party up to the public, had a DJ, and did not have security.

Police told us a person needs a permit if the event is open, or admission is being charged.

A judge will decide a punishment in August.

