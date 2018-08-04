Dana Christian School still accepting applications for new students

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - Dana Christian School is still taking new student enrollments.

Right now, the school has about 20 kids...pre-k through 6th grade.

They say they will take applications even after the new school year has started.

The school's first day is August 15th.

Interested parents can drop by the school Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 3:00 or call 765-665-5050