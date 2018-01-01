Clear
DNR to offer free fishing April 21 at state’s lakes, rivers

Indiana residents without a fishing license won’t need one to go fishing later this month at the state’s public-owned lakes and rivers.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 10:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents without a fishing license won’t need one to go fishing later this month at the state’s public-owned lakes and rivers.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Hoosiers can go fishing April 21 without a fishing license or a trout stamp.

That Saturday will be the first of four free fishing days this year in Indiana. The three others are May 19 and June 2 and June 3.

Those days give residents and their families a chance to fish because adults won’t need a fishing license on those days.

Children ages 17 and younger do not need a license on any day.

The April 21 free fishing day will include a workshop for families on learning to fish at southern Indiana’s Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge outside Seymour.

