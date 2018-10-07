Clear

DEVELOPING: Terre Haute Standoff Situation

A photo from an early morning standoff situation in Terre Haute. (WTHI Photo, Austin Fagg)

News 10 is following a standoff situation in Terre Haute.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 5:55 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following a standoff situation in Terre Haute.

Our News 10 crew arrived on scene around 4:30 Sunday Morning.

It happened near North 14th Street and 5th Avenue in Terre Haute.

Around 5:30, our photographer on scene says he saw a man walk out of a home with his hands raised.

Police were also seen walking into that same home in the area of North 14th Street and 5th Avenue. 

News 10 is working to gather more information at this time.

We'll continue to update you on air and online with the latest.

