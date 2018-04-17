Arrest made after police standoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is in custody after a police standoff in Terre Haute.

It happened on Oakland Avenue, just off Wabash Avenue on the city's east side.

Christopher Blanton is facing preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Police chief John Plasse says it all started around 9:00 Sunday night when Blanton fired a gun.

That lead to the initial 9-1-1 call.

Our News 10 crew says they heard police demanding that Blanton come out of the house with his hands up.

He didn't come out, so officers stormed inside.

The incident caused neighbors to be evacuated.

A nearby Subway Restaurant stayed open late so people could be safe and warm.

Plasse says they found Blanton hiding in the attic.