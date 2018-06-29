Clear

DENIED: Judge says no reduction in bond for Teresa Pitts

Teresa Pitts

Police say she helped her brother, Kenneth Pitts Jr. avoid arrest.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Denied.

That's what Teresa Pitts heard at her bond reduction hearing on Thursday morning.

Court documents say "The Court orders Defendant be evaluated by Vigo County Community Corrections for possible placement in its programming. Defendant shall not be placed into any such programming pending further order of the Court."

Pitts was charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Kenneth was accused of killing Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Bond remains at $75,000 with no 10 percent.

A jury trial is set for November 13th.

