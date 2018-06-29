DENIED: Judge says no reduction in bond for Teresa Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Denied.
That's what Teresa Pitts heard at her bond reduction hearing on Thursday morning.
Court documents say "The Court orders Defendant be evaluated by Vigo County Community Corrections for possible placement in its programming. Defendant shall not be placed into any such programming pending further order of the Court."
LINK | "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN ANITA OSWALD MURDER WHILE ARRESTING HIS SISTER
Pitts was charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
Police say she helped her brother, Kenneth Pitts Jr. avoid arrest.
Kenneth was accused of killing Alice "Anita" Oswald.
LINK | KENNETH PITTS JUNIOR EXTRADITED TO VIGO COUNTY
Bond remains at $75,000 with no 10 percent.
A jury trial is set for November 13th.
