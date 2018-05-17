DENIED: Franklin Fennell's request to self-report to prison two weeks later shot down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Franklin Fennell asked a federal judge to delay the date he's to self-report to prison to begin serving a two-year prison sentence.

News 10 has learned that request has been denied.

That is according to court documents.

Fennell is to report to FCI Pekin on May 30th.

His request asked that date is pushed back to June 15th.

Fennell claimed his daughter suffered an injury while playing soccer that required surgery.

He wanted to be part of the healing process.

On April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Fennell to two years in federal prison. That's after a jury in December convicted him on all counts filed against him related to the stealing of federal funds while Fennell was employed with the Vigo County School Corporation.