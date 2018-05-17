Clear

DENIED: Franklin Fennell's request to self-report to prison two weeks later shot down

Franklin Fennell asked a federal judge to delay the date he's to self-report to prison to begin serving a two-year prison sentence.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 9:52 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Franklin Fennell asked a federal judge to delay the date he's to self-report to prison to begin serving a two-year prison sentence.

News 10 has learned that request has been denied.

That is according to court documents.

LINK | TWO MORE WEEKS? FENNELL ASKS FOR DELAY BEFORE REPORTING TO PRISON

Fennell is to report to FCI Pekin on May 30th.

His request asked that date is pushed back to June 15th.

Fennell claimed his daughter suffered an injury while playing soccer that required surgery.

He wanted to be part of the healing process.

On April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Fennell to two years in federal prison. That's after a jury in December convicted him on all counts filed against him related to the stealing of federal funds while Fennell was employed with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Overnight rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It