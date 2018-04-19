Clear
Cycling for a cause

The Cyclothon got a kickstart on Thursday at noon and will pedal into Friday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cycling...it's the focus of a 24-hour fundraiser on the ISU campus.

The ISU Physical Therapy Association is behind the event.

Students are riding to raise money for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.

Members of the organization volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club every Friday.

The way it works is students raise money by getting people to sponsor them for the number of miles they ride.

Someone is on the bike at all times.

The money raised will help get new sports equipment for the Boys and Girls Club.

