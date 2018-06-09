Customer appreciation day to benefit local humane shelter

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Local animals waiting for loving homes will benefit from a fun lunch that was held on Friday.

Ferrell Gas in Brazil held a customer appreciation day.

The event doubled as a fundraiser for the Clay County Humane Society.

People brought donations of pet food and money.

A few pets waiting for adoption at the event were at the event as well.

People were also able to enjoy entertainment from a local radio station.