Current Vigo County Councilman announces intention to run for commissioner

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A familiar face in Vigo County plans to throw his hat into the ring for Vigo County Commissioner.

Current Vigo County Councilman Brendan Kearns said in a release he plans on running for a seat in the Vigo County Commissioner's Office in the 2018 election.

Kearns has served on the Vigo County Council for a little over a year.

According to the county's website, he is serving as the President Pro Tempore and the Chair of the Personnel Committee.

