Curious George exhibit wraps up at Candles Holocaust museum with movie screening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Candles Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute wrapped up its featured exhibit on Thursday night.

The education center hosted a screening of the movie 'Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George's Creator.'

The movie told the story of Margaret and Hans Rey.

They were the creators of Curious George.

The character helped them escape from Nazi-occupied France around the time of World War II.

"The fact that Candles can tell this story of survival, of grit and determination to families ad new audiences is really important to us," Dorothy Chambers, the executive director of the museum told us.

The exhibit at the Swope Art Museum is on display until September 16th.