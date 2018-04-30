Crisis Pregnancy Center to offer new mobile unit, providing health screenings to Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making sure those in the community have access to health care.

That's the goal for the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

Sunday, they introduced a new mobile unit they received a week ago.

The group will provide a number of services, including STI screenings, exams, ultrasounds, and more.

They're looking to provide care to patients who may not have the resources to visit their center in downtown Terre Haute.

"That's why we're doing this, so that we can take it to them to provide the services that they need that we offer, but they cannot make it to our center," said Sharon Carey, CPC executive director.

The services will be offered to both men and women.

The group is going to begin traveling across the Wabash Valley next month.

Stops will include Sullivan, Rockville, Brazil, and more.