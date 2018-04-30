Clear

Crisis Pregnancy Center to offer new mobile unit, providing health screenings to Wabash Valley

Making sure those in the community have access to health care.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2018 9:08 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Making sure those in the community have access to health care.

Scroll for more content...

That's the goal for the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

Sunday, they introduced a new mobile unit they received a week ago.

The group will provide a number of services, including STI screenings, exams, ultrasounds, and more.

They're looking to provide care to patients who may not have the resources to visit their center in downtown Terre Haute.

"That's why we're doing this, so that we can take it to them to provide the services that they need that we offer, but they cannot make it to our center," said Sharon Carey, CPC executive director.

The services will be offered to both men and women.

The group is going to begin traveling across the Wabash Valley next month.

Stops will include Sullivan, Rockville, Brazil, and more.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 31°
Zionsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm weather ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It