Crime Stoppers adds section for runaway children

The group hopes that folks act as the eyes and ears in the area after seeing photos of those missing kids.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers has added an extra tool to help find missing children.

The organization is known for gathering tips on local criminals from the community.

This past weekend, organizers added a tab to highlight runaway children.

Locating these children sooner rather than later is the best case scenario for everyone involved.

"It just helps us get the word out that we're looking for these kids. Hopefully, somebody will call in with a tip...maybe get a reward for reporting them," Lt. Brian Dehart from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.

To report a crime or a runaway, call 812-238-STOP or 1-800-222-TIPS.

To see the current list of runaways, click here.

