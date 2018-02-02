Crime Stoppers: Two suspects wanted in credit card theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying two suspects wanted in a theft case.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says a report was made on Jan. 13 that a credit card had been stolen and used at two local businesses.

Police report the two suspects were able to use the card to purchase computers worth $7,000.

The first suspect is a white male with a thin beard and mustache wearing jeans, a red coat, a black and white scarf and a grey hat.

The second suspect is a dark complected male with a thin beard, wearing dark clothing and a black hat.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or click here.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. For