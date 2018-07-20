Crime Stoppers: The stolen credit card information

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers has been asked to help identify a person of interest in several cases of fraud.

According to Vigo County Sheriff detectives, a report was filed on July 9th stating that several fraudulent credit cards had been obtained, in the victim's name, and used at three local businesses to purchase in excess of $6,000 in goods and services.

Images captured at a local business show the person of interest is a medium build, white male with dark hair and dark-rimmed glasses.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest.