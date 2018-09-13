Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

According to Vigo County Sheriff detectives, a victim in southern Vigo County reported this theft from a residential construction site.

Items reported stolen were a 24 ft. EZ Tilt dump trailer, 75 bundles of shingles and four ladders.

The suspect appears to be an unshaven white male with dark hair driving a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.