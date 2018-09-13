Clear

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Items reported stolen were a 24 ft. EZ Tilt dump trailer, 75 bundles of shingles and four ladders.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 11:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 13, 2018 11:18 PM
Posted By: Crime Stoppers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week, Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

According to Vigo County Sheriff detectives, a victim in southern Vigo County reported this theft from a residential construction site.

Items reported stolen were a 24 ft. EZ Tilt dump trailer, 75 bundles of shingles and four ladders.

The suspect appears to be an unshaven white male with dark hair driving a dark-colored passenger vehicle.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
More Nice Days
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: The southern Vigo County theft

Image

A LITTLE warm-up ahead, still very nice

Image

Staying safe during harvest time

Image

Grace Waggoner golf

Image

Terre Haute Community Theatre kicks off new season

Image

ISU road win

Image

Power of the Community Event

Image

Hidden in Plain Sight

Image

Keeping the YMCA Pool open? It was the hot topic at the city council meeting

Image

Loogootee volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe