Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

According to Detective Tim Osburn, a theft report was filed on August 25th reporting the theft of property from the Dollar General Store located on East US 40 in Seelyville.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

This week's Crime Stoppers case comes from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Store employees report that they observed a white male in the store who they recognized as having stolen from them in the past. The suspect filled two backpacks full of merchandise and headed for the cashier.

As the cashier began to ring up the merchandise the suspect grabbed both backpacks and ran out the door without paying.

Take a look at the images captured just prior to the suspect fleeing the store. The suspect appears to be a thin built, white male with dark curly hair, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and denim jeans.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP.

