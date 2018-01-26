Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute woman wanted on several theft warrants

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help locating a Terre Haute woman wanted on theft charges.

Crystal L. Caruthers has two active warrants in Vigo County for two counts of theft and two counts of theft with a prior conviction for either theft or conversion.

Caruthers is 27, white female, 5’4 tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be living at a Terre Haute address on South 17th Street.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or go online by clicking here.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.