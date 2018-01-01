wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - Amber D Torres

Amber D Torres

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 7:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 5:58 PM

Wanted For:

- Escape from lawful detention
- Intimidation where threat is to commit forcible felony (two counts)
- Resisting Law Enforcement, knowingly or intentionally forcibly resists (two counts) 
- Criminal Trespass
- Disorderly Conduct 
- Battery Against a Public Safety Official (two counts)
- Criminal Mischief-Damage, between $750 and $50,000
- Criminal Recklessness Committed with a Deadly Weapon
- Neglect of a Dependent, Places dependent in situation that endangers dependent 

Status: WANTED

