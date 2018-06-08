Crime Stoppers: Ashley Sharp and Joshua Carter

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating two wanted individuals from the Terre Haute area.

Scroll for more content...

The first subject, Ashley Sharp, has active warrants out of Vigo Superior Court Division 1 and Terre Haute City Court for Auto Theft and Conversion.

Sharp is described as a 27-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The second subject, Joshua Carter, has an active warrant out of Vigo Superior Court Division 1 for Possession of an Altered Handgun, Theft of a Firearm, Carrying a Handgun Without a License and Auto Theft.

Carter is described as a 34-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sharp or Carter, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.