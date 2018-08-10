Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft, and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

This week Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating a wanted individual from the Terre Haute area.

According to Vigo County Court records, Franklin S. Cooper, has two active warrants out of Vigo County Superior Courts 1 and 5 for the charges of Forgery, Theft, and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender.

Cooper is described as a 51-year-old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cooper, call our tip line at 812-238-STOP.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.