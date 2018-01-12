Crime Stoppers: Two suspects wanted in connection to thefts, burglaries at Futurex Industries

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries and thefts from Futurex Industries.

Police report those involved in this case have stolen several items that are valued at thousands of dollars. These thefts have occurred over the past couple of months.

The first suspect is described as a heavy set, white female with blonde hair and glasses. The second suspect is a heavy set, white male with dark hair and possibly some facial hair.

The suspects’ light brown Chevrolet S 10 Pickup truck was also captured at the scene by exterior security cameras.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or click here.

Remember, all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.