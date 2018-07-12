Clear

Crews working to assess the cost of community corrections fire, security concerns the next step

Work continues to fix fire, water, and smoke damage at the Vigo County Community Corrections Center, but it will still be some time until the county knows how much it will cost to fix the damage.

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 3:20 PM
Updated: Jul. 10, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues to fix fire, water, and smoke damage at the Vigo County Community Corrections Center, but it will still be some time until the county knows how much it will cost to fix the damage.

At least six different contractors are working to help repair the damage last week's arson caused at the building.

This doesn't include county maintenance crews who have also been on site non-stop since the blaze.

LINK | MAN ACCUSED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS HAS TWO SERIOUS PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS

We caught up with one crew who was replacing ceiling tiles on the center's first floor.

Community Corrections Director Bill Watson told us his department alone lost several pieces of electronics, including cameras, radios, batteries, chargers, computers, and monitors.

The county is also looking at how to best address and improve security for the building.

"The commissioners have been...for a while in conjunction with the courts, have been looking at some kind of security station or something like that at the facility. That's a really good step," Watson said.

LINK | SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE MAN SUSPECTED OF SETTING FIRE TO COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BUILDING WALKING THE HALLS

He told us that a security station would help during business hours, but the center is busy during the early morning, evenings, and weekends.

Watson also said they're looking at replacing and adding cameras outside the facility.

