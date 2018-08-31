Crews work on new assisted living facility in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new assisted living facility is moving into north Terre Haute.
Silver Birch is currently being built on Lafayette Avenue.
It offers rehabilitation and long-term housing.
A spokesperson for the company says safety is their number one priority.
The plan to have the facility open in February of 2019.
