Crews work on another Terre Haute sinkhole

Another sinkhole in Terre Haute has city workers busy making repairs.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another sinkhole in Terre Haute has city workers busy making repairs.

Crews were digging in the area of 14th and Locust Streets on Wednesday.

They're working to figure out what caused a sinkhole to open up under the road.

News 10 talked with a city worker.

He told us a "water company" had been working on some pipes and noticed something was wrong.

Now, the city is looking into the issue.

The area is expected to remain closed through October 8th.

