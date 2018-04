TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident on Terre Haute's north side Friday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

It happened near the intersection of Lafayette and Collett Avenues around 2:30.

There was severe damage to both trucks involves in the crash.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

So far, injuries are not known.

We will bring you an update as soon as one becomes available.