OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - A local power company says new technology is helping it recover quicker from bad storms.
Ameren Energy said a storm knocked out power to nearly 2,300 people in Oblong, Illinois.
It happened on Tuesday morning.
Workers believe a tree had fallen into a power line.
They said they were able to use drones to survey the area and make the proper plans to fix things.
Workers at Ameren say drones allow them to look at damage without putting their safety at risk.
Related Content
- Crews use drones to find downed powerlines in Oblong
- Police department drones have many uses
- Search crews find body of boy swept away in Indiana river
- Crews forced to shut down westbound I-70 lanes to clear crash
- VIDEO: Sky Drone 10: Sullivan County Friday Morning
- Crews battle factory fire in Vincennes
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Road crews get ready for winter weather
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Crews removed boat docks from Fairbanks Park
Scroll for more content...