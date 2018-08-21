Crews use drones to find downed powerlines in Oblong

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - A local power company says new technology is helping it recover quicker from bad storms.

Ameren Energy said a storm knocked out power to nearly 2,300 people in Oblong, Illinois.

It happened on Tuesday morning.

Workers believe a tree had fallen into a power line.

They said they were able to use drones to survey the area and make the proper plans to fix things.

Workers at Ameren say drones allow them to look at damage without putting their safety at risk.