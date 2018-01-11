Crews unearth human skull at Terre Haute construction site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A human skull was found at a Terre Haute construction site.

News 10 has learned crews were digging at the former Icon Property Building on 1st Street on Thursday.

That is when they unearthed a human skull.

That property is currently being renovated into the Riverfront Lofts.

Terre Haute Police say they believe the skull is part of the Indian Orchard Cemetery.

Police say an investigation is underway.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.