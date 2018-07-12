Crews start construction project on Parke County road

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, crews started a slide correction project on State Road 59 between the Clay-Park County Line Road and Parke County Road 700 East.

The project is focusing in on stabilizing the slope and replacing a pipe structure.

The detour has drivers following State Road 59 to U.S. 36 to U.S. 231 to U.S. 40.

It is slated to reopen on October 1st.