Crews start construction project on Parke County road

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, crews started a slide correction project on State Road 59 between the Clay-Park County Line Road and Parke County Road 700 East.
The project is focusing in on stabilizing the slope and replacing a pipe structure.
The detour has drivers following State Road 59 to U.S. 36 to U.S. 231 to U.S. 40.
It is slated to reopen on October 1st.
