Crews start construction on Vermillion County bridge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT crews have closed the State Road 71 Bridge in Vermilion County over the Little Vermillion River.

That's just three miles south of State Road 63.

The bridge will be replaced, including a bridge deck replacement and widening of the State Road 163 Bridge over the Wabash River.

The road is scheduled to reopen on November 19th.

That project is expected to cost $5.3 million.