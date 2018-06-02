Clear

UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation

This is what the home on South 4th Street looked like when our News 10 Crew arrived Saturday morning. (WTHI Photo, Nancy Bernal)

Firefighters spent several hours at a house fire in Terre Haute Saturday.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 7:35 AM
Updated: Jun. 2, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

UPDATE:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department spent several hours fighting a house fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to 708 South 4th Street in Terre Haute just before 6 Saturday morning.

Crews were trying to contain a two-story house that was completely engulfed.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

They say squatters had been seen coming in and out of the house. Officials say the house was vacant with no utilities.

THFD wants to remind the public if you see anyone going into an abandoned home that doesn't belong there, contact police.

Fire officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters spent more than an hour fighting a house fire in Terre Haute Saturday.

Several fire trucks were called to South 4th Street for the two-story house fire.

Our News 10 Crew arrived around 6 Saturday morning, to a fully engulfed home.

Neighbors tell us no one lived in the house.

We are still working to gather more details about the situation.

We'll continue to follow this story.

