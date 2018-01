TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews returned to the scene where a fire destroyed a Terre Haute home.

Three people were rescued from the house located on Fenwood Avenue on Thursday morning. One person remains in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

On Friday firefighters returned to pump nearly two and a half feet of water out of the basement.

The investigation into a cause continues.