wx_icon Terre Haute 24°

wx_icon Robinson 21°

wx_icon Zionsville 27°

wx_icon Rockville 24°

wx_icon Casey 20°

wx_icon Brazil 24°

wx_icon Marshall 24°

Clear
Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts
Closings View Closings

Crews responding to weather related accidents in the Wabash Valley

Agencies in every county are out working slide-offs and accidents due to the weather.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 11:05 AM

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Agencies in every county are out working slide-offs and accidents due to the weather. 

Indiana State Police reports Troopers from the Putnamville Post have already worked 10 slide-offs and one crash with no injuries. They have also responded to four disabled motorists. 

One crash ISP worked was at the 42 mile marker on Interstate 70 in the east bound lanes in Putnam County. So far all of this has happened on I-70 except for one slide-off that happened on Interstate 74 in Vermillion County. 

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is reporting horrible road conditions in the county. 

In Knox County, Indiana State Police reports there are major roads covered with snow and ice at this time. Several accidents were reported on Interstate 68 including a semi fire in Gibson County.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It