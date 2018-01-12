Crews responding to weather related accidents in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Agencies in every county are out working slide-offs and accidents due to the weather.

Indiana State Police reports Troopers from the Putnamville Post have already worked 10 slide-offs and one crash with no injuries. They have also responded to four disabled motorists.

One crash ISP worked was at the 42 mile marker on Interstate 70 in the east bound lanes in Putnam County. So far all of this has happened on I-70 except for one slide-off that happened on Interstate 74 in Vermillion County.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is reporting horrible road conditions in the county.

In Knox County, Indiana State Police reports there are major roads covered with snow and ice at this time. Several accidents were reported on Interstate 68 including a semi fire in Gibson County.