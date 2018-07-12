TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a business fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night.
Scroll for more content...
It happened around 7:30 at the Prarie Farms Branch 31 building on North 2nd Street.
That is near the Vigo County Courthouse.
When our crew arrived on the scene, they witnessed what appeared to be a storage building destroyed.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire or what the extent of the damage is.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Crews respond to fire at Terre Haute Prairie Farms building
- Crews respond to Friday night house fire in Terre Haute
- Crews respond to transformer fire in Terre Haute
- Crews battle fire in West Terre Haute
- Crews start work on Terre Haute roads
- Crews start work on Terre Haut sidewalks
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
- Crews battle multiple brush fires in West Terre Haute
- Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side
- New Terre Haute apartment building nearing completion