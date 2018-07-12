Crews respond to fire at Terre Haute Prairie Farms building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a business fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 at the Prarie Farms Branch 31 building on North 2nd Street.

That is near the Vigo County Courthouse.

When our crew arrived on the scene, they witnessed what appeared to be a storage building destroyed.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or what the extent of the damage is.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.