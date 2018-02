TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews were on the scene of a downtown house fire Friday night.

It happened just before 10:00 near 13th and Orchard Streets in Terre Haute.

Firefighters tell News 10 everyone was out of the house by the time they arrived.

Crews tell us the fire was contained to the attic.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.