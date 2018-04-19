13 kids on school bus during three vehicle crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say 13 high school students were on a school bus when it was involved in a three-vehicle crash.

It happened around 3:30 Thursday afternoon on Fruitridge Avenue near Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.

That is just north of North Vigo High School.

Police say the bus was stopping in a northbound lane at the railroad crossing.

That is when police say 30-year-old Daniel Page crossed Fruitridge from a side road, trying to make his way south on Fruitridge.

Police say Page pulled in front of a car being driven by 17-year-old Leann Bealmear.

Bealmear hit the truck Page was driving forcing her to spin and crash into the school bus.

Bealmer and a 16-year-old passenger in the car were taken to Union Hospital.

Police say of the 13 students on the bus, one said they had pain, but did not go to the hospital.

Page was not injured in the crash.

Officials say the bus didn't appear to be damaged, but it will be inspected by Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers on Friday.