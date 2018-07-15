One person airlifted after eastern Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An accident involving a motorcycle on U.S. 40 on Friday evening has left two people hurt.

It happened just after 6:00 just east of Seelyville near Old Maple Avenue.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office told News 10 the male driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

The female juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital.

Police told us the driver of the other vehicle in the crash was checked out at the scene but had no major injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for not having insurance.

No names are being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.