At least one airlifted after eastern Vigo County crash

It happened around 9:30 on U.S. 40 near Chamberlain Road.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 10:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one person was airlifted after a Friday night crash in eastern Vigo County.

The details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

Our crew on the scene witnessed a medical helicopter land in the parking lot of New Life Church on U.S. 40.

According to Vigo County Dispatch, at least one person was airlifted from the scene.

All four lanes of U.S. 40 were closed while crews investigated and cleaned up the wreck.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

