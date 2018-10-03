Crews on the scene of Vincennes elementary school fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews in Vincennes are on the scene of an elementary school.

Our crews arrived at Francis Vigo Elementary School just before 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Our photojournalist saw fire on the roof of the school.

Firefighters have not been able to tell us a cause for the fire at this time.

We do know construction crews have been working at the school.

Students have been attending classes at local churches.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.