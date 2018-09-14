Crews on the scene of I-70 semi fire under Darwin Road bridge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene of a semi fire on Interstate 70.
The fire happened at the three-mile-marker, right under the Darwin Road bridge.
News 10 received a viewer submitted video.
In the video, you can see what appears to be two different semis, both on fire.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes are closed.
There's no word on a cause of the crash or any injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
