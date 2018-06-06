VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers can now see a little better around a Vigo County road.
Scroll for more content...
On Wednesday, Indiana Department of Transportation crews mowed the middle of a roundabout.
We are talking about State Road 42 near Terre Haute Regional Airport.
News 10 took calls about the tall grass, telling us the grass made it hard for people to see.
LINK | KNEE HIGH GRASS AT A TERRE HAUTE ROUNDABOUT IS POTENTIAL DANGER TO DRIVERS
That is when we reached out to INDOT, and they quickly took action.
You can report road hazards at any time using the new INDOT 4 U feature.
Related Content
- Crews mow grass at dangerous Vigo County roundabout
- Knee high grass at a Terre Haute roundabout is potential danger to drivers
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Vigo County road crews getting set for winter weather event
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
- Students get opportunity to help preserve area prairie grass
- Vigo County Health Department warning about the dangers of Hep-A
- Vigo County beach to close
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Crews called to vehicle stuck in flood water in Vigo County