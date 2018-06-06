Clear

Crews mow grass at dangerous Vigo County roundabout

On Wednesday, Indiana Department of Transportation crews mowed the middle of a roundabout.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers can now see a little better around a Vigo County road.

We are talking about State Road 42 near Terre Haute Regional Airport.

News 10 took calls about the tall grass, telling us the grass made it hard for people to see.

LINK | KNEE HIGH GRASS AT A TERRE HAUTE ROUNDABOUT IS POTENTIAL DANGER TO DRIVERS

That is when we reached out to INDOT, and they quickly took action.

You can report road hazards at any time using the new INDOT 4 U feature.

