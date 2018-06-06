Crews mow grass at dangerous Vigo County roundabout

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers can now see a little better around a Vigo County road.

On Wednesday, Indiana Department of Transportation crews mowed the middle of a roundabout.

We are talking about State Road 42 near Terre Haute Regional Airport.

News 10 took calls about the tall grass, telling us the grass made it hard for people to see.

That is when we reached out to INDOT, and they quickly took action.

You can report road hazards at any time using the new INDOT 4 U feature.