Two hurt after Monday afternoon crash involving moped and SUV

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monday afternoon crash involving a moped and SUV is under investigation.

It happened around 2:30 at the intersection of 25th Street and Washington Avenue in Terre Haute.

Police learned the driver of the moped was going south on 25th while the driver of the SUV was going west.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

Police say the driver of the moped was taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

The Terre Haute Police Department reconstruction teams were called to the scene for the investigation.

As soon as we receive more information, we will pass it along to you.