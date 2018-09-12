Crews get ready for annual Oktoberfest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for weekend plans, there's no shortage of activities for you and your family.
On Wednesday, News 10 stopped by Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
That's where we found workers getting ready for Oktoberfest.
It's coming up on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual festival celebrates German heritage.
The first Oktoberfest was held in Munich, Germany from October 12th until October 27th in 1810.
